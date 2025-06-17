BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,485 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 6.7% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

