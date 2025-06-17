Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 280,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

