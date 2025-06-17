Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after buying an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after buying an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,842,000 after purchasing an additional 380,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

