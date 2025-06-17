Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 375.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

AVDE stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $74.53.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

