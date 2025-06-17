Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 363 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

3M Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

