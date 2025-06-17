Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $471.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

