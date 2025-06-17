Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

