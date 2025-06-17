Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 211 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $17,554,237.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,776,029.22. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

