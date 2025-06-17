Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $21,551,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

