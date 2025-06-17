Breakwater Investment Management Buys 9,186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

