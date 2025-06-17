Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $279,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

