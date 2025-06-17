Grimes & Company Inc. Has $11.16 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 88,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

