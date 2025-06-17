Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 10,869 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

V stock opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $655.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.05.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

