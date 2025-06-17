Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 10,869 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.7%
V stock opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $655.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.05.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
