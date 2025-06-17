Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7%
Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.