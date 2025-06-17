FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
Read Our Latest Report on XERS
Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma
In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Kevin Mcculloch purchased 25,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xeris Biopharma
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.