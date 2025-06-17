FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

