FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,583 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QXO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in QXO in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QXO opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

