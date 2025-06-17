Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

