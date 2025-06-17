Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 237.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 4,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 766,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Skeena Resources by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Skeena Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.2%

SKE opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

