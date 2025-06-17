Sentry LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Sentry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $752.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

