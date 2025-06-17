Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $320,211.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,235,613.66. This represents a 2.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $44,585.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $294,663.96. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.