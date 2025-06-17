FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $222,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

