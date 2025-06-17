QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

