Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONDS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ondas Trading Down 7.1%
NASDAQ ONDS opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ondas
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.