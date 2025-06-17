Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,539,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 5,007,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

