Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,539,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 5,007,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.
Quebecor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is a SEC Filing?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.