CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Short Interest Update

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,180,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 56,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

