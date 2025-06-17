QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,016 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,201,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.3%

IP opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

