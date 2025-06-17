Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Drops By 29.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
T Stamp Stock Performance
NASDAQ IDAI opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 346.20% and a negative return on equity of 250.54%.
About T Stamp
T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.
