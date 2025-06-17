Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Drops By 29.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T Stamp Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDAI opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 346.20% and a negative return on equity of 250.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

About T Stamp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T Stamp by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in T Stamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in T Stamp by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

