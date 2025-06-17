JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

JE Cleantech stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

