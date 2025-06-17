JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JE Cleantech Price Performance
JE Cleantech stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
