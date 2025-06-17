QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average is $303.03.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

