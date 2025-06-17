10,755 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $227.44 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

