Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT at $4.80

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

