Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $103,858,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.15 and its 200-day moving average is $288.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

