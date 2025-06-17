Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,481 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,956.21 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,859.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.25.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

