Trust Point Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

