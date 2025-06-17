Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

