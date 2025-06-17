Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $33,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $218.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

