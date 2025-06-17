Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,021,000 after buying an additional 27,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,703,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.