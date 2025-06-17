5,496 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Trading Down 1.1%
NVS opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVS
About Novartis
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.