5,496 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 1.1%

NVS opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

