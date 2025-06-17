iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.