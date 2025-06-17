Good Life Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

