Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $92,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after buying an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after buying an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.