Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $75.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

