Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,839,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.