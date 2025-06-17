Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWN opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,908.09. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

