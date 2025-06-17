U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

