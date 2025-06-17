Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

