Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,670 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of CALM opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

