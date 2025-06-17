Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.3% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,095,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.89 and its 200 day moving average is $393.46.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.