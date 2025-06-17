Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after buying an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,312,970 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after buying an additional 867,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,114,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 113,945 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

